Wildlife populations are declining in Fiji and the government has launched a community-based project to improve biodiversity.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says it’s vital that Fiji takes a stand to protect the environment and resources from unsustainable trade and degradation.

According to the minister, Fijians have to act to save the environment including wildlife from unhealthy human activity and climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“It becomes your responsibility, your duty to protect these resources, to build resilience so it can withstand any external forces beyond us such as natural disasters so that the future generation can also benefit from the biodiversity.”

Dr Reddy says the preservation of biodiversity is paramount to ensure people are not jeopardizing the ecosystems.

The Ministry has launched a technical advisory partnership with Abaca village to protect the wildlife species and to enhance biodiversity.