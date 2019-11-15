Preparations going well for Fiji Beach Volleyball team

Preparations have been going well for the Fiji Beach Volleyball team which will take part in the 2020 Continental Cup in New Zealand.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva.

Gukisuva says the tournament postponement was a blessing in disguise for the team as they were blessed with more time to prepare.

“Well, we have announced the players who are going to take part, those four players are training on a weekly basis with our coach Apenisa and we also have a pool of players joining them to give them the on-field game time and also to harness their technique prior to the tournament in March.”

This tournament can be Fiji’s ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as this is a qualification round.

The tournament will be held on the 10th of March next year in New Zealand with a men’s and a women’s beach volleyball team taking part.