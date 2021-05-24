Home

News

Preparations for crushing season on track

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 4:40 am
[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is on track with preparations for this year’s crushing season, with maintenance at the three sugar mills almost complete.

The FSC has announced June 14th as a tentative date to begin cane harvesting and crushing this year.

Officer in Charge at FSC for Cane Delivery and Harvest, Rajinesh Narayan says a lot of work has been carried out during the slack season at all the sugar mills.

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says with an increase in cane production this season, both cane delivery and crushing are expected to be in higher volumes compared to previous years.

He adds that they are hopeful sugar production will increase this year as well.

Narayan highlights that the current weather conditions will also assist in cane maturity.

 

