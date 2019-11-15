Preparations continue for Christmas in the City

As preparations for Christmas in the City continues, the Suva City Council has placed a team on the ground to help Suva be cyclone ready as well.

Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says they have a strategy in place to ensure all retailers and customers are safe.

Tikoduadua says they are working on the clearing of drains as well.

“A well-defined programme that we have in place. We have a team that is on standby during the cyclone. We have a team that is already out there now inspecting all the drains making sure that we are advising ratepayers about big trees around their compound to start pruning out, chopping down. That is part of the programme that we have.”

The Christmas in the City is an event which aims to help Fijians get back on their feet who are reeling from the effects of COVID-19.

The weeklong event begins this Saturday.