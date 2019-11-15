Premiership clubs could lose titles for future salary breaches

English Premiership clubs that breach the league’s salary cap rules in future could be stripped of their titles and suspended.

This is based on review following the Saracens scandal.

Other recommendations include “stronger investigatory powers” and greater accountability for club officials, players and agents, as well as Premiership Rugby itself.

The review was commissioned after reigning Premiership champions Saracens were found to have breached salary cap regulations in each of the past three seasons.

Saracens, also the reigning European champions, will be relegated from the English top-flight at the end of the current campaign as a result of the salary breaches.