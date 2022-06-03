Precautionary measure paramount for resort

Castaway Island Resort, Fiji. [Source: Holy Smithereens]

Castaway Island Resort is now asking their guest for a pre-arrival Rapid Antigen Test 72 hours before arriving in Fiji.

While Fiji no longer requires fully vaccinated guests to produce a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 test, the General Manager for Castaway Resort feels this is still a need for small properties like them.

Steven Andrews says this is also a precautionary measure not only for them but for its guests as well.

“Usually because our average length of stay is 5.5 days and if someone comes in on the day of arrival we test them and they become positive they have to stay 7 days because of the extensions of their stay in isolation and people already book and they come in where I am going to put these people.”

Andrews says this is for visitors who are booking directly with the resort from their own country.

Those who are already in Fiji will only need to provide proof of a negative in-country test.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says they are aware of the situation and these resorts are simply adding safety measures.

“Look it seems to be working to be working well I don’t think it’s an added impost at all I don’t think it’s going to impact our numbers in the slightest, I think things will continue.”

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association also says a few resorts are doing the same thing to safeguard their business and avoid any disruption.