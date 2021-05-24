News
Pre-polling registration for Force members
January 26, 2022 11:00 am
The Fiji Police Force is continuing with its pre-polling registration, in the build-up to the next General Election.[Source: Fiji Police Force]
The Force says this exercise started last week and the registration for all employees is being done by the Fijian Elections Office.
Members of the Force will provide overall security during the election and will be going to the polls earlier to cast their votes.
This nationwide exercise for the Force ends this Friday.
