Pre-paid electricity feasible for EFL customers in rural areas: Patel

The peri-urban and rural consumers of Energy Fiji Limited are transitioning from EFL power supplied electricity to pre-paid electricity or cash power.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says it is an expensive affair to administer customers in rural areas in terms of meter reading and giving out bills.

Patel says the pre-paid electricity provide an opportunity for Fijians to save money and control their electricity usage.

“Obviously, that does not necessitate EFL to go on a monthly basis to and read their meters because people can buy electricity as and when and the amount required depending on their financial situation.”

Patel adds the EFL currently does not charge for the first 100 units utilized by the subsidized customers, however, the customers only have to pay the VAT charged on the first 100 units.

“A subsidized customer is a customer whose combined family income is $30,000 a year or less. So if any family has a combined family income of $30,000 or less and the account holder is a Fiji citizen and resides in Fiji then you can apply for a subsidy. It’s open right now so if anyone thinks they qualify for the subsidy then they are welcome to come and become a subsidized customer.”

He adds currently there are around 38, 000 subsidized customers with EFL and many are also applying for the EFL subsidy.