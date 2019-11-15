Pre-lodgement meetings encouraged for investors and developers

Developers have been encouraged to carry out pre-lodgement meetings with the Town and Country Planning Department to avoid delays.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says these meetings are necessary so that developers are aware of requirements in any construction project.

Kumar says it is vital that they work together to ensure that the economy is not held up by slow approval processes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know there are certain projects which had taken more than two years for approval or even three years that’s a long time.”

She adds the Department of Town and Country Planning is ready to walk through the process with all developers and where necessary, bring together referral agencies whose advice is needed.