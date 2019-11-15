Pre-fuel price survey this weekend

A team from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will be out carrying a pre fuel price review.

This is after FCCC yesterday announced a significant reduction in the prices of fuel which comes into effect from Monday.

A litre of Motor Spirit will cost $1.66, a decrease of 14 cents while Premix which now costs $1.43 will also decrease by 14 cents and cost $1.29 per lire.

The price of Kerosene will decrease by 17 cents and will be sold at 91 cents per litre, while diesel price will decrease by 13 cents and will now be sold at $1.54 per litre.

The price of 12kg gas cylinder will decrease by $8.01 and will now cost $29.41 while the 4.5kg gas cylinder will cost $11.03 – a decrease of $3.

The price of auto gas will decrease by 38 cents and will now cost $1.36 per litre.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the team will find out the prices currently charged by fuel retailers.

This wekend the team will be doing a pre fuel price review because there is a substantial dro. The idea is to ensure that we advise customers and we visit busineses to see what is the priuce being practised righjt now and how they will make their change. Alot of it will be donme by a survey and then we will follow it up with inspections so on the day of the change our officers are out and about 5am going out checking to make sure people are not hoodwinked.

The next fuel and LPG price review will be on July 1st.