Pre-election voter survey launched

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 6:55 am
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office has launched its Pre-Election Voter Survey for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the survey is a first of its kind to be done before a General Election in Fiji, which will help the FEO in its preparations.

Saneem says this is an initiative to reach out to the voters and find out their views and expectations when it comes to elections.

He adds the findings from the Survey will provide a comprehensive understanding of voter behavior in the Fijian context and help the FEO in enhancing its services and in developing more effective and targeted strategies for the 2022 General Election.

Saneem highlights a post-election survey was done after the 2018 General Election, and the analysis formed the basis for their voter education strategy for 2022.

He adds now, they are going a step further to gauge the levels of voter preparedness as well their expectations ahead of the next general election.

The FEO team will start the nationwide survey from Monday which will conclude on February 11th.

To encourage participation in the Survey, the FEO will be giving away a cash prize.

