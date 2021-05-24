Home

Pre-election survey provides insight

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 30, 2022 3:30 pm
99 percent of respondents in a survey by the Fijian Elections Office agree that they have the freedom to vote for whomever they want. [Source: Fijian Elections Office]

It’s part of a Pre-Election Voter Survey Report which Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says provides some interesting insights.

99% of the survey respondents agree the elections process provides equal opportunities for all voters to take part and 97% believe their vote is secret.

“As you have seen from the number is nothing below 95% when it comes to the confidence of the voter and the freedom and fairness of the process in the General Election.”

56% voters surveyed, receive election information from social media – mainly Facebook, 22% rely on radio, 16% from television and 6% from newspapers.

While 74% take some level of interest in politics less than half of them indicate they will be reading the party manifesto.

“There is no point in going to a person who does not or may not understand at this point in time the definition of free and fair election. Just like the definition of the word democracy is heavily politicised, the definition of free and fair can also be heavily politicized.”

More than 98% of respondents have indicated they will vote in the upcoming election.

The FEO surveyed just over 9,500 voters.

