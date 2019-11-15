PRB working on new tenancy agreement

It has been revealed that some Public Rental Board flats have been occupied by tenants for close to fifty years.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says they have also discovered that more than 10 people are occupying one flat.

Kumar highlighted this while inspecting the Natabua, Natakowaqa PRB flats and Simla PRB project in Lautoka yesterday.

She reminded the tenants that the PRB flat are not permanent homes, it is a transition.

“It is worrying that there are families living in that flat generation after generation for 30 years, 40 years, and in fact in some cases 50 years. Now that is not the purpose of the Public rental board. Their purpose is to provide rental apartment or rental flats only for a short period of time, till the family gets on to its feet and they can move out of the flats and unfortunately, there are single bedroom flats and two-bedroom flats but we are seeing that 15 to 20 people are living in one single bedroom that is overcrowding”.

She adds the PRB is working on a new tenancy agreement.

Kumar will visit all PRB flats to see first-hand how the flats are maintained, what types of repairs are required and how many more flats need to be built.