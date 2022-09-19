PRB to commence with green-field development

PRB flats in Raiwai. [File Photo]

The Public Rental Board will soon commence with its green-field development.

General Manager, Timoci Naleba says this will ensure quality and affordable housing, that is also environmentally friendly.

“So, with this green field development – it is a concept that inculcates the basic principles of green development and at the same time we would like to have people that are going to go into that development to be aware of the need to be environmentally friendly.”

Naleba says they are moving into this concept because they have the space.

He says the green-field development will feature a single unit on an 800-square-meter lot, with space for tenants to carry out their farming.

The PRB General Manager says they are planning to move 100 to 200 tenants into the green-field development towards the end of 2024.