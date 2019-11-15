PRB tenants to be thoroughly assessed

A thorough assessment is being carried by the Housing Authority to ensure that only those who qualify, are occupying the Public Rental Board flats.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says they are dealing with some dishonest PRB tenants.

“In PRB flats you only pay $20 or a little higher depending upon your income and whereas you are earning more money by putting your house on rent. Now, this shouldn’t be seen as profiteering or a place to make money. Strangely, the tenants are making money and not PRB. If anyone should be making money its PRB so that they can make more and more rental apartments”.

Kumar says recent discoveries have been made that some tenants have rented out houses in informal settlements while living in PRB flats.

There are also some who have houses in Suva but are staying in PRB flats in Labasa.

The minister says the Housing policy, in general, is also under review.

“The form that we will be circulating to the various estate it says very clearly that if you going to lie on that form, you not going to disclose the correct information that you will be charged under the crimes act”.

The Housing Minister says Public Rental Flats are not permanent homes and is urging tenants to become independent.