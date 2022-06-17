PRB tenants evicted

[File Photo]

The Public Rental Board has issued eviction notices to five tenants following their involvement in criminal activities.

PRB Manager Properties, Maloni Daurewa, says two of the five were involved in the stoning of the police vehicles, but charges were later dropped.

Daurewa says they pursued court action to have them evicted as they continued to be a threat to the community.

Article continues after advertisement

“I must confirm that not all breaches are the same. In terms of criminal activities, that is something the board does not tolerate nor does it allow the tenants to continue to stay with us. We take action as per our tenancy agreement where we issue the 30-day eviction notices. If they continue to stay, we refer them to our solicitors for eviction through court.”

Daurewa says they are working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of all residents.

Newly appointed General Manager Timoci Naleba says they are in talks with the church groups and Ministry of Youth to address key issues.