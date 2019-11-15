PRB tenants breaching agreements

The Public Rental Board flat in Nabua, Suva where three people were stabbed on Sunday allegedly has a history of violence and criminal behavior.

PRB Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says the property has been in the spotlight with allegations of drug smuggling and even assault on police officers.

A reminder was recently sent to tenants about the need to be safe in the holidays, however, people are ending up on hospital beds.

Article continues after advertisement

Veu says despite several reminders, some tenants are still breaching the agreement by bringing visitors into the PRB premises.

“We don’t allow drinking as well as overcrowding of people coming into the flat.”

Veu says they want to get to the truth, however, they have not been able to locate the tenant and the flat remains locked.

He adds overcrowding is causing more problems and tenants are not declaring who is within the property.

“Our tenancy agreement is clear those who are within the range, the needy ones but, unfortunately, some extended family come in without our knowledge.”

Meanwhile, the three men allegedly involved in the stabbing rampage have been arrested.