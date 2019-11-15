PRB rules for tenants are clear: Housing Minister

The rules are clear for Public Rental Board flat tenants says Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

She says when a certain PRB flat is given out the tenancy agreement states how many people should occupy that particular space to avoid overcrowding.

The Minister says it will be unfortunate to find some tenants breaching their contract agreement, especially during this difficult time.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there are tenants who are allowing people to live in that flat and they’re probably charging them money. So all this nonsense must stop. That’s why I am saying we have to create a very fair system that we are really serving the interest of vulnerable people in our community who truly deserve a flat to live in.”

Kumar has received complaints regarding some tenants allowing outsiders to stay at the flat which turns out to be more than a visit.

“Sometimes I hear somebody has come and that person is there for that many days. That flat is meant for you and your family but there are ten to fifteen people living in a one-bedroom home which is not allowed.”

In a recent socio-economic survey it was revealed there is a lot of dishonesty in the process of how PRB flats were given out as the majority of Fijians exceeded the income threshold.

It was also found some Fijians occupying and applying for these flats own properties that are on rent.