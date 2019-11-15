PRB records low breaches of tenancy agreements

The Public Rental Board has not recorded any new breaches of the tendency agreement compared to past months.

PRB Acting General Manager Patrick Veu says with the nationwide curfew and frequent monitoring of activities at the PRB estates – tenants are becoming more responsible.

Veu adds some of the issues the PRB now needs to reduce is loitering at odd hours, proper disposal of rubbish and the maintenance of individual units.

Article continues after advertisement

“People are sort of abiding by the tendency agreement. I think its hard times and we don’t want any unnecessary breaches. Not like earlier at the end of last year but during this period I can say that tenants are maintaining the tenancy agreement well.”

A number of tenants have recently moved out on their own after they were served eviction notices.

Some were in arrears while others were not eligible to live in PRB flats as they exceeded the income threshold.

“I suppose it’s around 120 at the moment because for a few or some that we had given initially have moved out voluntarily so the number has reduced.”

The Housing Minister Premila Kumar had earlier stated that all eviction notices were put on hold due to the pandemic.