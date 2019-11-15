PRB installs cameras

The Public Rental Board has installed CCTV cameras in its flats to enhance their security level.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says this has been done as there are people living in the public rental flats who engage in illegal activities such as selling drugs.

Kumar says this makes the other residents feel unsafe.

“We are trying to have more of the CCTV camera etc. in the public rental flats. This is just to give security and provide safety to people living in theses flats”.

She adds the government is subsiding the rent for some families so they expect from a goodwill perspective that the families will not engage in illegal activities.
























