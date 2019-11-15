PRB gather information regarding alleged stabbing

The Public Rental Board has started gathering information regarding the alleged stabbing incident in a PRB flat in Mead Road, Nabua yesterday.

Acting General Manager, Patrick Veu says since yesterday the flat has been vacant and locked.

He says they were not able to locate the tenant but are working with police so they could start their own investigation.

“They went again in the evening and also I directed them again this morning to go and get a thorough report on what actually happened the flat was still close, we are not sure of their whereabouts but our people are liaising with the Nabua Police Station.”

Three visitors were injured following the alleged incident.

Police have confirmed they are still searching for the invaders who are alleged to have forcefully broken into the house and carried out the alleged offense.