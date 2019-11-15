PRB flats not to be used as crime hub says Minister

Criminal activities cannot be carried out at the Public Rental Board flats.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says they are aware of instances where the PRB flats have been used to facilitate illegal activities such as drug dealings.

Kumar highlighted this has been a concern for several years.

“We also know that this is a place where there are a lot of issues about drugs, drinks, and other crime-related matters. We have had issues in Suva in Mead road flats where people were involved in drug dealings and we don’t want such tenants in these premises”.

Kumar says they want to create a safe environment for the tenants.

“Now to deal with this issue we all have to work together because the last thing we want is to make some of these flats into a crime hub. That is not our intention. We intend to provide you with safe homes, a safe place to live but unfortunately some tenants don’t think that way”.

The Ministry is working on some policies that will allow them to evict tenants involved in criminal acts.