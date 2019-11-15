PRB flats not permanent homes: Kumar

Public Rental Flats are not permanent homes.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar stressed this while visiting the Vunimoli PRB flats in Labasa.

Kumar raised concern that some families have been living in the PRB flats for several generations.

Article continues after advertisement

“These rental flats have a purpose. The purpose is for you to save money. When you save money you can move out of this flat. It is not a permanent home. You cannot claim that this is my permanent home because I have lived here, my daughter and son will grow up and they can take over from here. No that’s not how it operates and it shouldn’t be operating.”

Kumar says the Government is trying to reduce its financial burden.

She highlighted that they are subsidizing their rent and some families are only paying $20 a month.

Kumar is urging PRB tenants to become independent.

Meanwhile, the Minister also visited Tuatua settlement, Qelewaqa settlement and Keni settlements.