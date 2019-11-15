Damage to CCTV cameras a concern: PRB

The Public Rental Board has raised concerns about the vandalizing of their newly-installed CCTV Cameras within their housing premises.

PRB Acting Manager, Patrick Veu says tenants have indicated that they do not want CCTV cameras installed.

Veu says the security cameras are important in safeguarding tenants, but people continue to damage them.

” In fact, they have damaged some of the cameras, so the work is still pending we want to complete Nadera first and then we’ll come to, we looking at how we can best install the cameras because some of the cameras that were installed were damaged, vandalized.”

However, Veu says they have also received increasing demand from those calling for the installation of the CCTV cameras for their safety.

” We wanted CCTV’s to be up and running but I think for those in the flats some of them were reluctant to have the CCTV’s.”

The PRB says vandalism is common in some PRB properties and they want to ensure the cameras are not damaged once put up.