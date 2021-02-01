PRB completes its first internal audit

The Public Rental Board has managed to complete its first-ever internal audit to find out where and how it can improve.

PRB Manager Properties Maloni Daurewa says they have been liaising with the Board and committee in terms of implementing the recommendations of the audit.

Daurewa says there also needs to be more attention to efficiency and improving customer services as they have received several complaints.

“We are more focused on our customer services so we are more customer-based now. We must understand that there have been a lot of complaints that we have received so this is an area that needs strengthening.”

Public Rental Board Chair Lorraine Seeto says they have received positive feedback and outcomes from the first internal audit.