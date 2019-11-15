PRB CCTV cameras to go live next week

The Public Rental Board has installed Closed Circuit TV Cameras in its Raiwai flats in Suva as a pilot project to deter criminal activities.

The installation was completed last Friday and will be going live next week due to an increase in crime rates and unwanted guests in its estate.

The newly installed CCTV cameras will monitor tenants and visitor activities within the estate and will help them identify and take necessary actions on those involved in criminal activity.

Article continues after advertisement

PRB will provide police access to the CCTV feed to monitor activities.

Work on CCTV cameras at the Mead Road Estate in Nabua will begin next week, followed by the Nadera Estate in Nasinu.

All properties are expected to have security cameras by the end of August.