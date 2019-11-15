PRB carries out a socio-economic survey

A socio-economic survey will be carried out to identify if all tenants occupying the Public Rental Board flats are genuine.

Only low-income earners qualify to rent in these flats, and those found to be earning more than $15,000 will be issued a notice of eviction.

The survey is being carried out by the PRB Board following numerous complaints made to the Housing Ministry about illegal tenants.

Minister Premila Kumar says Public Rental Flats should not be treated as a permanent home.

“You live in that place, you save money and then you move out. We have also seen people who earn more than $15,600 are living in the flats. I know in some cases the Public Rental Board has already given out notices asking these families to vacate.”

PRB Acting General Manager Patrick Veu says prior to COVID-19, the board had identified around 140 tenants whose earnings were above the $15,000 threshold.

“What we have actually done is that we have issued all these tenants with a notice to vacate. There is a number of tenants that had vacated the flats.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PRB board has slowed down the follow-up process on the activation of eviction notices, as many of the tenants are believed to have lost their jobs or are working on reduced pay and hours.























