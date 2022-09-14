PRB carnival to encourage home ownership

Public Rental Board General Manager, Timoci Naleba.

The Public Rental Board has organized a three-day carnival for its tenants to create awareness and raise funds for home ownership.

General Manager, Timoci Naleba says this is to encourage tenants to own a home.

“To get them to transit to having a home of their own is the main intention of this particular carnival. Or the main intention of the message we want to send out to all our tenants and to people who aspiring to become tenants of PRB.”

Naleba says the PRB flats is for people to start off, to save enough money and buy their own properties – together with the assistance of government subsidies and grants.

He says this intention has been lost, as people have been living in flats for more than decades, and they would like to change this mindset.

The PRB General Manager adds this is going to be a long-term programme.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is the official media partner.

The carnival will be held from October 6th to 8th, at the old Raiwaqa four-storey building site.