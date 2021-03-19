Pray for well-being of people around the globe this Holi: PM

As Hindus around the country are sharing the joy of the Holi festival, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging Fijians to also pray for the wellbeing of all people.

Bainimarama says to see Fijians of all backgrounds share in the joy of the many beautiful traditions and festivities on the national calendar is a blessing.

He says due to the global pandemic, the chance to safely celebrate this year’s Festival of Colours cannot be taken for granted.

The Prime Minister says festivities are a precious reward for the decisive action taken by government to spare Fiji from an outbreak of the coronavirus.

He says in our COVID-contained country, Fijians can throw powder, enjoy delicacies, and share treasured time among friends and family.

Bainimarama adds that the world’s recovery is within reach and we can look forward to the day when the light of humanity triumphs over the darkness of this deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister has wished those celebrating in India, throughout diaspora communities, and around the world, a very happy and joyous Holi.

Meanwhile, today, Hindus around the country will mark Holika Dahan which is an auspicious day that is celebrated just a night before Holi.

Tonight, people will light a bonfire and pray to the almighty for their wellbeing and that of their family members.

Holi signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as a day of spreading happiness and love.

The actual celebration will be held tomorrow where people will put colors on each other.

All schools managed by Hindu Faith-Based Organizations will be closed tomorrow to observe this festival.