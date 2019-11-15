Pratap shares spirit of Diwali with friends

Being a part of a multi-religious country meant a lot to many Fijians celebrating Diwali last night.

FBC News visited many homes where Fijians of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the festival of lights.

Ritesh Pratap says Fiji is blessed with the opportunity to be able to celebrate every religious festival.

[Ritesh Pratap]

Speaking at his Nabua home, Pratap says he is always happy to be able to share the happiness with his brothers and sisters of other religions.

“We are fortunate that we are living in a multiracial country and I think for Fijian/ Indian there is no difference we are all one. If you look at my area all my neighbours are all Fijians and the way we are staying we stay as brothers.”

Pratap says the festival is not only about lights, it is also about sharing the important message of caring for your neighbours.

“We have been distributing sweets to our neighbours and we order sweets from a company and we have distributed sweets to our clients and workers also ”

The Suva Football President celebrated Diwali with his family alongside friends, neighbours and employees.