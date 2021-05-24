Home

News

Prasad urges UNSC to act now

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 9:30 am
Fiji’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Satyendra Prasad.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says the time for half-measures is over.

Speaking at the UN Security Council debate on climate and security, Prasad urged the Council to as now.

Prasad says none of the small states were members of the UN when its charter was adopted and no Pacific Island has ever sat on the UN Security Council in its 75-year history.

However, he adds on each occasion the island states have been given an opportunity to address the Council.

“We have been saying that climate change is the most persistent and gravest threat to peace and security not from today, not from yesterday but for 30 years every chance you have given to us, we have said this to you.”

Prasad powerfully presented why the UN Council should swiftly adopt a resolution on climate and security.

He adds by adopting the resolution the UN Council will be telling our communities who face constant dislocation that this is also their Security Council.

“You will be telling thousands of Pacific Islanders today in Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, whose homes – many thousands of them have been flooded for the first time in one of the rarest of King Tide’s – that this Security Council is also theirs.”

Fiji has been taking a lead role on the global stage in the fight against climate change and ensuring that the voices of the vulnerable island states are heard.

