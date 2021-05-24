Prasad storms out mid-interview in New Zealand

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad is currently in New Zealand conducting fundraisers for his party.

Prasad featured in an interview on Radio Tarana in Auckland this morning and promptly walked out in a huff in the middle of the show.

The interview on Auckland’s Radio Tarana started well with Professor Biman talking about what he perceives to be problematic in Fiji, but when pressed to explain his solutions the NFP leader became defensive.

“You are talking like FBC now. You are not listening to me so how can I say. I am telling you the situation and later on I will tell my plan”.

Prasad refused to move beyond his version of Fiji’s problems.

“Whatever sector you talk about the situation is bad. This has happened under the Bainimarama and FijiFirst government. We will go into the Government with three key points. We will tell the people how we will improve the economic situation”.

When the Radio Tarana interviewer Pawan Rekha Prasad insisted on what NFP’s solutions were – Professor Biman had had enough.

“I am stopping the interview with you because you are talking nonsense. You can keep the interview to yourself.”

Until today, New Zealand only allows entry to citizens, those with permanent residency and Fijians needing medical assistance.

FBC News is trying to ascertain whether Biman has serious medical condition or holds a Permanent Residency for NZ.