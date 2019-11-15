Home

Prasad says people will spend too fast, admits error

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 27, 2020 11:37 am

National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad claims that people will spend their money too fast, if they are able to withdraw from institutions such as the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Speaking during the COVID-19 Budget Response, Prasad says they want a banking system to deliver the money in small amounts to the people who will resort to withdrawals.

“This is because once people have money, they will spend it too quickly, and you cannot blame them for that Mr Speaker. These are uncertain times and we will make bad decisions with our money and then there will be nothing. And then what will the government do?.”

Prasad also today saying that his article in the Fiji Times, contained an error, a day after denying that he had said civil servants should also take a pay cut.

“The Attorney General accused me of suggesting a pay cut for the civil service based on a small mistake in the article that I wrote for the Fiji Times. But Mr Speaker if they listen to what I said in response to the Fiji Sun, it is very clear what I said, I said do not touch the salaries of the civil servants.”

Prasad says he does not support the majority of the suggestions in the supplementary budget.

