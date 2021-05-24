Home

News

Prasad dies in Tornado in NZ

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 20, 2021 8:00 am
Janesh Prasad (right) [Source: NZ Herald]

Fiji born Janesh Prasad lost his life in a tornado that caused significant damage to parts of South Auckland in New Zealand yesterday.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

It is believed that Prasad died while working at the South Auckland Freight Hub in Wiri after he was picked up by a tornado.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands that he was on a work visa and was working as diesel mechanic for forklift business Stellar Machinery and was repairing equipment when the tragedy happened.

His parents are formerly from Labasa Fiji who are now residing in Vuci Nausori.

