Prasad confirms changes in leadership positions

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has confirmed changes in key leadership positions in government.

However, he says this government will not introduce change just for the sake of change.

Prasad says this is also part of the commitment this government had made to people and this is part of the change.

“All those changes in appointments whatever it is, whether it is at permanent secretary level, whether they are at other levels, these will be done with proper consultation with the view that those positions, those changes that are required will be done to enhance the performance and the way in which this government does to implement the policies.”

Prasad says there is no need to panic as they will work to ensure that the interest of every Fijian is well looked after.

He adds that he believes in the philosophy of working together and consultation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is also expected to announce the status of Fiji missions abroad.