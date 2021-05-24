Home

News

Prasad appointed as Acting Solicitor-General

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 26, 2021 12:22 pm
Susan Kiran Daya [left] and Preetika Priyadarshani Prasad

Preetika Priyadarshani Prasad has been appointed by the President as the first Woman Acting Solicitor-General.

Prasad has served in the Office of the Attorney-General since 2005 and also held the role of the State Solicitor since 2016.

She will be taking over from Sharvada Sharma who was suspended by Major General President Jioji Konrote following allegations of misbehavior.

Under the Constitution, the Solicitor General is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission which first consults with the Attorney-General.

The Public Service Commission has also appointed the Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, Susan Kiran Dayal, as the Acting Permanent Secretary for Justice.

