Prakash thanks India for timely assistance

Fiji’s High Commissioner to India, Kamlesh Prakash has commended India for the timely allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

While presenting his credentials to Indian President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Prakash also acknowledged the timely provision of humanitarian assistance, in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the two countries, Prakash says the bilateral relationship is based on the shared values and aspirations on democracy and the universal principles of human rights, peace and security.

President Kovind reaffirmed India’s commitment to further advance the bilateral relations with Fiji at all levels.

He emphasised that Fiji is also an important partner for India not only bilaterally but also in the Indo- Pacific region.

Kovind says India is at the forefront of global efforts to contain the pandemic by assisting several countries with provisions of COVID-19 vaccines.