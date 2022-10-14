Prakash cross examined by FICAC Commissioner

Former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash says he spent 60 to 70 percent of his time at his Vunidawa farm in Naitasiri between 2019 and 2020.

During his cross-examination by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in the Anti-Corruption High Court, Prakash said he spent most of his time in his farm, when he was not attending Parliament sessions or Parliamentary duties.

FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam alluded to Prakash’s responses to his counsel’s examination on certain documents and registrations, in which he listed his address as Lot 1, Omkar Road, Narere.

The documents included his Declaration of Assets, Liabilities and Income Form, immigration entry cards and Fijian Elections Office registration.

Prakash informed the court that he listed Omkar Road, Narere as his address even though he spent most of his time in Vunidawa, Naitasiri.

He said this was the most convenient address for him as his family members live there.

Prakash is charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33, 670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.