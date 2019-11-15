Practitioners reminded of role during pandemic

Local dental practitioners are being reminded to take into account the risks associated with the nature of their work during this pandemic.

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, dental practitioners have been issued guidelines and directives from the World Health Organization.

Fiji Dental Association president Vikash Singh says dentists are being urged to follow these directives.

“Various organizations like the world dental federation and WHO have issued guidelines and directives which is something the people in the profession have access to.”

Singh adds that as long as proper procedures are followed by all dentists in the country, there should be no risks to the patients.