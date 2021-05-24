Home

PPE’s mobilized through coordinated efforts

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 11:00 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

A consignment of Personal Protective Equipment has been sent by Fiji’s Consulate-General in Thailand.

Last week, PPEs consisting of 300 face shields, 5000 pairs of latex gloves, 400 PPE kits, and 293 Oximeters arrived in Fiji, and a similar initiative was conducted last year as well.

Fiji’s Honorary Consul-General in Thailand, Dr Chumpol Phornprapha, says the assistance represents the cordial relations between the two nations and their shared commitment towards building back better.

Article continues after advertisement

He conveyed his best wishes to all Fijians while affirming his support for Fiji’s commitment to achieving an inclusive and resilient economic recovery.

Minister of Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, extended his appreciation for this coordinated initiative that complements the work of many health care professionals and frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to serve the nation.

