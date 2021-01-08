Power supply fully restored in Savusavu

The Energy Fiji Limited has fully restored the power supply for Savusavu customers.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says power supply restoration works has been affected due to the unfavorable weather conditions, thus some changes has been made to the timelines.

Patel adds every effort has been made by action centre team leaders to ensure that major hospitals and health centres and water pumping stations, water and sewerage treatment plants are clearly identified and programmed for priority action.

Patel has reiterated that Fijians should treat all broken power lines as live and exercise appropriate precaution by staying away.