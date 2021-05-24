Power shutdown planned for Western Division

A large part of the Western Division will be without electricity this Sunday.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel confirms EFL will be carrying out urgent repairs and maintenance at the Vuda substation.

Patel says this work requires that EFL shutdown transmission from Nadrarivatu to Vuda between 4am and 5pm.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds while some parts of Lautoka will be affected, all residents between Raviravi and Tavua, will be without electricity when work begins.

“It’s very unfortunate but we need to do timely maintenance on our assets to ensure that we do not have a premature failure otherwise that can even be more expensive and could lead to extended outages. This is a plan outage and we are advising our customers in advance.”

If the weather is unfavourable, the exercise will be postponed.