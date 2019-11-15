Power shedding for Western Division

Energy Fiji Limited has implemented a power shedding exercise in the Western Division until electricity supply is fully restored.

Chief Executive Hasmush Patel says EFL can’t supply electricity to all customers until a they’ve repaired a fault on the 132,000 Volts transmission line between the Nadarivatu Power Station to the Vuda Zone Substation.

The existing capacity at the Thermal Power Stations in Vuda, Rakiraki, Nadi, and Sigatoka is not sufficient to meet 100% of the demand in the Western Division.

The fault occurred on Friday 27th December, 2019 during Tropical Cyclone Sarai and once repaired, the power line will be energized.

Patel says until such time that the main line is operational, power supply will be switched off to customers in the Western Division from this morning.

Engineers will make a fourth attempt to survey affected power lines using a helicopter this morning, while teams are also trying to reach the site on foot.

EFL has released a list of areas which will be affected by power shedding.