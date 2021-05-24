Home

News

Power Restored To Central Division

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 1, 2022 4:09 pm

Electricity supply to the Central Division has now been normalised.

Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) says ground teams worked around the clock to fix faults across multiple fronts which caused power disruptions at about 10.30am.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says the disruption was beyond EFL’s control.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds teams were deployed immediately to identify the source of the disruption once EFL discovered there was a problem.

 

