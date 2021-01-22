Power restoration in Viti Levu is currently underway

Restoring electricity supply in the Northern Division will take up to three weeks as Energy Fiji Ltd carries out damage assessments.

EFL teams are on the ground inspecting infrastructure after TC Ana, and damage costs cannot be determined as yet.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, says they have restored electricity supply to 75% of Suva and the rest will take about a week.

Patel says Labasa has zero percent power restored, Savusavu has 10% and Taveuni has 9% restoration.

“Labasa is going to take 3-4 weeks, Savusavu is going to take 1 to 2 weeks, Ovalau 1 to 2 weeks and Taveuni 1 week.”

He says the next one to two weeks will decide how they will progress and if they need to send more personnel to Labasa.

Patel says heavily affected parts of Viti Levu such as Korovou which has no electricity supply and Nausori which has 3% supply, will take time.

“So all I’m saying is the damages are there and it’s going to take a little time but as I said majority of the areas should be back within a week then some other areas deeper inside, probably two to three weeks and way up in the hills 3-4 weeks.”

Patel says the priority is Viti Levu as a large part of their customer base is on the main island.

400 EFL staff are carrying out ground assessments and restoration around the country.