Power restoration continues says EFL

The Energy Fiji Limited is still restoring power in certain parts of Viti Levu.

In a statement EFL says power supply to the entire island was affected, which means that every meter of the power line has to be physically inspected, repaired where required before it can be energized.

Chief executive Hasmukh Patel says while this process is time consuming, it is none-the less critical to ensure the safety and security.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says the teams have been visiting sites are at various locations since Friday night to re-energize the network as the weather permitted.

The chief executive is reminding to public to treat all broken power lines as live and to exercise appropriate precaution.