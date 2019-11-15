Power outage for parts of Lautoka to Rakiraki this Sunday

Fijians residing in parts of Lautoka, Ba Tavua, Rakiraki right up until Navesau are advised to prepare for a planned power outage on Sunday.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says the shutdown will commence from 6 in the morning to 6pm to allow the technical team to carry out urgent maintenance work at the transmission line between Vuda and Ba.

Patel adds the maintenance is critical to avoid the re-occurrence of unplanned power shutdown in the future.

However, the only area that will receive power supply is parts of Rakiraki town and the hospital area.

“Very urgent maintenance that needs to be carried out on what we call the 33,000-volt transmission line between Vuda and Ba and the surrounding areas. Now once we switch off that line between Vuda and Ba then automatically disconnects Ba and then Tavua and Rakiraki. Because that’s the line that goes straight in that direction.”

He says this will ignite frustrations for some EFL customers and hopes that Fijians in those areas will understand the need to carry out the maintenance for their benefit.