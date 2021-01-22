Power Outage for Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki

The Energy Fiji Limited has confirmed that there will be a power outage throughout Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki over the next two days.

This is due to power poles being washed away by flooded waters.

EFL CEO Hasmukh Patel says they suspect that a 33 thousand volt line from Vuda to Ba might be damaged as a result of the heavy rain.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is difficult to fix the lines right now because of the weather and to assess the damage no helicopter is prepared to fly in these circumstances.

Patel adds that a team has been sent to Ba on patrol to a look at the situation.

“So we apologies for the inconvenience but EFL will try its best to make sure we start identifying the problems and attending to them as soon as the weather clears.”

EFL has apologized to its customers and for the inconvenience and is seeking the public’s understanding during this time.