News

Power outage affecting all of Viti Levu

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 21, 2020 8:34 am

The power supply is off across the country affecting many Fijians this morning.

The power outage occurred in the last half hour.

Energy Fiji Limited have confirmed that there is an unplanned power outage affecting the whole of Viti Levu at this time.

In a statement on their social media, EFL says their teams are working on the fault to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

 

 

