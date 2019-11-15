Power of social media explained to officers

The first of a series of regional virtual training workshops focusing empowering Police officers on the power of social media was held last week.

The training was facilitated by the Australian Cyber Safety Pasifika with speakers from Facebook Asia Pacific’s Singapore Office and regional participants from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Nauru, New Zealand, Samoa and Niue.

Fiji Police Force’s International Relations Director, SSP Ulaiasi Ravula in his opening remarks said social media is a platform which the Organization can use to reach out to members of the communities.

SSP Ravula says it is important for members of law enforcement agencies in the region to use this digital platform to their advantage.

He said he is glad this sort of training is provided for the Fiji Police Force Team.

The Virtual Training was mainly focused on how to improve the content of their organizations Facebook account.

The next virtual training will be on October 30th.